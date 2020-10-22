Acer Porsche Design Acer Book RS laptop from $1,400

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS with a compact all-metal chassis packs in up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU while remaining just 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) light. The Porsche Design Acer Book RS was co-engineered with Intel and includes Intel Evo platform providing, instant wake, real-world battery life and fast charge technologies.“A 3k carbon fiber cover stands out against the device’s diamond-cut CNC-machined chassis”.

“The Porsche Design Acer Book RS with a compact all-metal chassis packs in up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU while remaining just 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) light. Topping off the chassis is a carbon fiber cover, a distinctive touch derived from decades of motorsports designs that value carbon fiber for its lightweight strength and extreme performance. Porsche Design Acer Book RS was co-engineered with Intel and includes Intel Evo platform verified models to meet key experience targets for consistent responsiveness on battery, instant wake, real-world battery life and fast charge, making it an exceptional laptop for getting things done.”

“Following Porsche Design’s design philosophy of optimizing function, the Porsche Design Acer Book RS is a statement in refined computing in which every feature serves a purpose. A 3k carbon fiber cover stands out against the device’s diamond-cut CNC-machined chassis, a contrast that provides a bold flair of character while also allowing for incredible portability; the entire unit is just 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) light and 15.99 mm (0.63 in) thin. The two covers are connected by a unibody hinge that slightly elevates the keyboard upon opening the notebook, improving cooling and creating a more ergonomic typing experience. Backlit keys provide convenient typing, even at night, and the glass precision touchpad provides multi-gesture support for a more intuitive multitasking experience.”

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS premium package which includes a i7 notebook, travelpack, mouse is priced at $2,000. The Porsche Design Acer Book RS is priced at $1,400 and the Porsche Design Acer Mouse RS will be available in North America starting at $110.

Source : Acer

