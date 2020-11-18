Poco M3 smartphone launching November 24th

Poco will be launching a new smartphone on the 24th of November, the Poco M3 and the handset is rumored to come with a 6.53 inch display.

The display on the device will apparently have a Full HD+ resolution and it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor.

The device is also rumored to come with a range of storage options and RAM options and a microSD card slot.

The Poco M3 will come with a range of cameras, on the back there will be a triple camera setup with a 48 megapixel main camera. We will have full details about the device when it is made official on the 24th of November.

