Poco M3 smartphone launching November 24th

Poco will be launching a new smartphone on the 24th of November, the Poco M3 and the handset is rumored to come with a 6.53 inch display.

The display on the device will apparently have a Full HD+ resolution and it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor.

The device is also rumored to come with a range of storage options and RAM options and a microSD card slot.

The Poco M3 will come with a range of cameras, on the back there will be a triple camera setup with a 48 megapixel main camera. We will have full details about the device when it is made official on the 24th of November.

Source Playfuldroid

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more