Buddie pocket power bank battery with quick swap batteries

If you are searching for a small yet powerful boost battery to keep your mobile devices charge while away from the grid during the day you might be interested in Buddie. A small pocket sized power bank which features a quick swap battery and is only slightly larger than a lighter. equipped with a 5000mAh the pocket battery has enough power to charge your phone and supports PD 20W fast charging allowing you to charge your devices quickly and efficiently. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $58 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Buddie is a nifty little power bank with interchangeable battery and snap-and-swap tools. It boasts a fast-charging PD 20W feature and a bright camping light, making it perfect for the great outdoors, travelling, and emergencies. Its compact size allows you to carry it around easily, and the modular design lets you add or remove specific tools as needed. The Buddie project aims to get this game-changing and customizable power bank onto the market.”

“Buddie offers a portable power bank with a unique snap-and-swap modular design. This feature allows you to easily attach or detach different tools from the power bank’s tip in a matter of seconds. The snap-and-swap technology provides ultimate convenience and versatility, allowing users to customize their power bank with the exact tools they need for specific situations. It is an ideal choice for outdoor activities, travel, and emergency situations where you may need to switch between different tools quickly.”

Buddie power bank

With the assumption that the Buddie crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Buddie power bank project play the promotional video below.

“Buddie Battery is highly portable due to its compact size and lightweight design. It is only a lighter size and weighs only 110g, making it easy to carry around in your pocket or backpack. This makes it a perfect companion for campaing, travel, and emergency situations, where you may not have access to a power source. Its portability and ease of use make it an ideal choice for those who need a reliable and versatile power bank on the go.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the power bank, jump over to the official Buddie crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





