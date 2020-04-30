PlayStation Plus Games for May Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator

Adam Michel Senior Manager of Game Services Content at Sony Interactive Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog today reveal the games available to PlayStation Plus subscribers during May 2020.fans of simulation games will be pleased to know that Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 are the choice for Mayallowing you to build the metropolis of your dreams or embrace your agricultural heritage.

“Stressed by the bustling city life and eager to tackle a more sedate livelihood? Rural escapism awaits with Farming Simulator 19! Developer GIANTS Software has packed in a wealth of agricultural pastimes to lose yourself in as you set out to maintain a homestead. Harvest crops, raise livestock, tackle forest, ride your own horses…or just jump behind the wheel of your John Deere tractor or one of over 300 authentic farming vehicles and go for a drive.”

Source : PS Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals