PlayStation Plus February 2021 games announced by Sony

Sony has confirmed the games that will be available through its PlayStation Plus subscription service during February 2021, taking the form of Destruction AllStars for the PlayStation 5, Control Ultimate Edition which is available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well as Concrete Genie available on the PlayStation 4. The Ultimate Edition includes the base game as well as The Foundation and AWE expansions.

“Next month’s PlayStation Plus lineup is all about creativity. Dazzle the crowds with creative chaos as you run, ram, and slam in the vehicular combat of Destruction AllStars, showcase your artistic side with some magical portraiture in Concrete Genie and get inventive with supernatural abilities in order to save your skin in Control.”

“Destruction AllStars is also the focus of a new State of Play that showcases the game in all its glory. This deep dive, which you watch below, will equip you with all you need to know to leap into the arena come Tuesday, February 2 when the game launches into PlayStation Plus alongside Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie.”

“Destruction AllStars (PS5) – Entertain the crowds by bringing controlled chaos to the vehicular combat arena of this metal-crunching multiplayer game*. Pick one of 16 superstar competitors, then leap into four game modes, using timing, tactics and skills to cause carnage behind the wheel or create havoc with your parkour skills. Perfect your character’s abilities – including a hero vehicle unique to them – to give you the edge in free-for-all battles or team challenges and become Global Destruction Federation Champion. The game also supports PS5’s Game Help feature, giving you hints and tips to become the ultimate destructive machine without the need to leave the game.”

Source : PlayStation blog

