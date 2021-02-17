Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



PlayStation Plus Double Discounts game sale starts today

By

PlayStation game saleSony has today started its PlayStation Plus Double Discounts promotion, offering a range of PlayStation games at limited time prices, with the available discount being doubled if you are a PlayStation Plus member. Below are a selection of the games included in the promotion, to see a full list jump over to the official PlayStation Europe or PlayStation United States game stores by following the links for a complete list. The PlayStation Plus Double Discounts promotion will finish on March 3rd at 11:59pm local time for your region.

  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
  • eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Standard Edition
  • FIFA 21 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
  • PGA TOUR 2K21
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition
  • Star Wars: Squadrons

Source : Sony Europe : Sony US

 

Filed Under: Playstation, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.