PlayStation Plus Double Discounts game sale starts today

Sony has today started its PlayStation Plus Double Discounts promotion, offering a range of PlayStation games at limited time prices, with the available discount being doubled if you are a PlayStation Plus member. Below are a selection of the games included in the promotion, to see a full list jump over to the official PlayStation Europe or PlayStation United States game stores by following the links for a complete list. The PlayStation Plus Double Discounts promotion will finish on March 3rd at 11:59pm local time for your region.
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Standard Edition
- FIFA 21 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition
- Star Wars: Squadrons
Source : Sony Europe : Sony US
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.