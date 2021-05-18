PlayStation Days of Play 2021 starts today

Via the official PlayStation blog Mary Yee Vice President and Sony Global Marketing has announced the start of Days of Play 2021 activities, as well as announcing the PlayStation Player Celebration sale will start in just over a week’s time on May the 26th 2021. Starting today with the PlayStation Player Celebration event, the race is on to reach the Stage One set of Community Goals, upcoming activities that you can enjoy during Days of Play include :

– Free Online Multiplayer Weekend: If you haven’t tried the online multiplayer benefit for PlayStation Plus yet, we’re hosting a free online multiplayer weekend where you’ll be able to access the online multiplayer modes in PS4 and PS5 games that you own.

– PS Gear Store: For those of you in the United States, Canada, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and UK, check out the PlayStation Gear Store for 20% off select products in celebration of Days of Play

– Share of the Week: The next special theme for Share of the Week will be announced on May 21, so stay tuned!

“We’re also pleased to announce today that the Days of Play sale will start from May 26 lasting until June 9, with great deals on a selection of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games as well as other select products at participating retailers. Promotions are available while supplies last. Please also note that product offerings and availability will vary by location and retailer – make sure to check out the official Days of Play site which will be updated with your local deals when the sale begins.”

Here are some of the top offerings that will be available at participating retailers during this year’s Days of Play:

PlayStation 4 games

Death Stranding

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last of Us Part II

Selection of PlayStation Hits games

PlayStation 5 games

Demon’s Souls

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Nioh Collection

Source : PlayStation

