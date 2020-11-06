PlayStation 5 console will only be available online at launch

If you were considering queueing outside your local game store to purchase a PlayStation 5 console on launch day, you will be disappointed to learn that Sony has announced the new next generation PlayStation 5 console will only be available online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made via the official PlayStation blog by Sid Shuman Senior Director, SIE Content Communications.

“Hi all – the launch of the PlayStation 5 console on November 12 (or November 19, depending on your region) is almost upon us! In the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19, today we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners.

No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.

Gamers who have pre-ordered for pick-up at their local retailer should still be able to do so at their designated appointment time, under the retailer’s safety protocols. Please confirm the details with your local retailer.

A special thank you to our entire community for your continued support this year. Here’s to the next generation of gaming!”

Specifications of the new Sony PlayStation 5 games console include :

– CPU 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz with SMT (variable frequency)

– GPU 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

– GPU Architecture Custom RDNA 2

– Memory 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

– Memory bandwidth 448GB/s

– Internal Storage Custom 825GB SSD

– IO Throughput 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

– Expandable Storage NVMe SSD Slot

– External Storage USB HDD Support

– Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

Source : PlayStation

