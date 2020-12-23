6 PlayStation 5 Indie games to watch out for in 2021

Shuhei Yoshida Head of PlayStation Indies at SIE has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to highlight six upcoming games to watch out for in 2021. Such as Kena: Bridge of Spirits providing you with an exploration games offering action-packed combat and a beautiful world to explore.

“Hello everyone! PS5 has arrived and with it, an amazing slate of launch titles. I’ve been hopping back and forth between games like Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and of course wonderful indie titles like The Pathless and Bugsnax. It’s an embarrassment of riches, an overwhelming feeling that there are way more great games that I can play now on my PS5 than I have time.

I’ve been meeting the delicious denizens of Snaktooth Island in Bugsnax — from Young Horses, the creators of Octodad: Dadliest Catch — and getting lost in the mesmerizing world of Giant Squid’s The Pathless. This month also saw the release of Haven, an exploration of relationships while you discover a mysterious world, playable in co-op. These games are all distinct from one another, but they all carry so much heart. And the PlayStation Indies team has been working with many more brilliant creators to bring a variety of new experiences to PS5.”

Source : PlayStation

