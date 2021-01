PlayStation 5 Days Gone update adds 60fps gameplay support

PlayStation 5 gamers interested in learning more about the new Days Gone update for the PlayStation 5 providing access to 60 frames per second gameplay. Will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have created an in-depth analysis video providing an overview of everything you need to know.

Days Gone is a PlayStation exclusive game and was originally launched on the older PlayStation 4 during April 2019. The action adventure survival horror game was developed by Bend Studios and has been built on the Unreal Engine 4.

“One of two PlayStation 5 Sony first party exclusives to benefit from a 60fps upgrade for PlayStation 5, Days Gone benefits tremendously from the upgrade, with the vast majority of standard gameplay holding steady at 60fps – but can it survive the 300-strong onslaught of the Horde in challenge mode? NOTE: An error in this piece – while Days Gone, The Last Guardian and God of War are a part of the PlayStation Collection, Ghost of Tsushima is not.”

Source : Digital Foundry : Days Gone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more