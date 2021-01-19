PlayStation 5 Days Gone update adds 60fps gameplay support

PlayStation 5 gamers interested in learning more about the new Days Gone update for the PlayStation 5 providing access to 60 frames per second gameplay. Will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have created an in-depth analysis video providing an overview of everything you need to know.

Days Gone is a PlayStation exclusive game and was originally launched on the older PlayStation 4 during April 2019. The action adventure survival horror game was developed by Bend Studios and has been built on the Unreal Engine 4.

“One of two PlayStation 5 Sony first party exclusives to benefit from a 60fps upgrade for PlayStation 5, Days Gone benefits tremendously from the upgrade, with the vast majority of standard gameplay holding steady at 60fps – but can it survive the 300-strong onslaught of the Horde in challenge mode? NOTE: An error in this piece – while Days Gone, The Last Guardian and God of War are a part of the PlayStation Collection, Ghost of Tsushima is not.”

Source : Digital Foundry : Days Gone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals