PlayStation 4 sales pass 110 million units

During Sony’s latest financial earnings report, it has been revealed that Sony has now passed 110 million lifetime sales of the PlayStation 4, although more recently sales have been slowing due to the highly anticipated launch of the next-generation PlayStation 5.

Sony revealed that during the three-month period ending on March 31, 2020 1.5 million consoles across all configurations, including the PlayStation 4 Pro were sold. Sony sold 2.6 million consoles in the same period last year, and fiscal year (April 2019 to March 2020). Engadget reports that the new PS5.

“Should give Sony’s entire business a much-needed lift. The company reported fiscal year sales and operating revenue of 8.26 trillion yen (roughly $77 billion), which was 406 billion yen (roughly $3.8 billion) less than the previous 12 months. Sales and revenue for the fourth quarter slipped to 1.7 billion yen (roughly $16.3 billion), down billion yen (roughly $3.6 billion) year-over-year. A weaker gaming business was partly responsible for the downturn. Sony’s Game & Network Services division brought in sales and operating income of 1.98 trillion yen (roughly $18.5 billion) for the fiscal year, which was was down 14 percent from the previous 12 months. Sony blamed a decrease in console sales, unfavourable exchange rates, and a dip in game sales for the decline.”

You may be also interested in a new Unreal Engine 5 real-time PS5 demonstration published today providing a glimpse at what you can expect on the PlayStation 5 using the latest Unreal Engine technology.

