Solo Stove Pi Stand pizza oven stand $250

The design team at Solo Stove have this week launch its new pizza oven stand, opening up pre-orders for the aptly named Pi Stand. Shipping is expected to take place later this month from October 17, 2022 onwards, The Pi Pizza oven stand has been specifically designed for the companies Pi Pizza Oven currently on sale at $424.99 offering a discount of $200 off the recommended retail price of $624.99. The Pi Stand is priced at $250 and features a powder coated stainless steel construction.

“Introduce your Pi Pizza Oven to its forever home, Pi Stand. Designed for storage and mobility, 360° rotating caster wheels allow for set-up anywhere while shelving underneath houses ingredients, tools, or fuel. Making pizza is an art, and you need the right tools within reach. The Pi Stand’s split table top and shelving keep pizza ingredients, cooking tools, and fuel near by. Now, you can stay fully active during the cooking process, which means more delicious pizzas and less over cooked crusts.”

Pizza oven stand

“The top of Pi Stand is designed to securely nest a Pi Pizza Oven without the use of fasteners or tools. Fuel is easily accessible underneath the stand with two shelves dedicated to wood and gas tank storage. 360° rotating caster wheels allow you to push your Pi Pizza Oven closer to the party or out of the elements. Whether you’re ready to cook or store it for the night, rest assured that each wheel securely locks your Pi Stand in place.”

Source : Solo Stove



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals