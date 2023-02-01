PITAKA Launches An Ultra-thin Galaxy S23 Case with MagSafe

Sponsored:

As Samsung unveiled its latest flagship Galaxy S23 phones, PITAKA has just launched the thinnest Galaxy S23 case with MagSafe, the MagEZ Case 3 for Galaxy S23 series, which is available for purchase on the official website now.

PITAKA is a leading brand in making minimalist cases from aramid fiber, a military-grade material that’s stronger than steel but lighter. Last year, they launched a slim case with MagSafe for the Galaxy S22. This year, they go further by making the thinnest and lightest Galaxy S23 case with MagSafe.

The MagEZ Case 3 is only 0.95mm thin with a maximum weight of 22.5g, over 30% thinner than the average MagSafe phone case in the market. The material aramid fiber is extremely lightweight yet durable. On the other hand, PITAKA has developed the MagSafe SlimBoard technique to embed MagSafe magnets while keeping the case as slim as possible.

With such a slim case, you can appreciate the original beauty of your new Galaxy S23 while protecting it from daily scratches. The phone itself is already heavy, so there’s no need to add extra bulk. And to be honest, most people take good care of their phones. In other words, all you need is a slim case that can add grip and help protect the device when you put it on the table or pull it out of pockets.

Though slim, the Galaxy S23 case performs the same strong magnetic force as Apple’s MagSafe cases. That’s right, with the MagEZ Case 3, you can snap your S23 to third-party MagSafe car mounts and chargers including the MagEZ Car Mount and MagEZ Slider from PITAKA. So you can enjoy the tremendous convenience of the magnetic world even if you’re a Samsung user. The magnetic phone case won’t affect the use of the S pen or other features of the Galaxy S23.

Additionally, what makes the PITAKA Galaxy S23 case stand out is the unique Fusion Weaving colors and design. Fusion Weaving is a new method of weaving aramid fiber developed by PTTAKA two years ago, which presents exuberant colors and unique patterns on the case with the classic carbon fiber look.

Other Features:

3D texture that improves grip

Raised camera cutout for protection

Precise cutouts for easy access to the charging port and buttons

Skin-friendly and scratch-resistant

Three colors: black/grey, overture and rhapsody

The MagEZ Case 3 for Galaxy S23 series is available on the PITAKA website now. Grab it now so you can put it on your beautiful new phone when it’s delivered.

PITAKA is founded by a team of designers, engineers, and creatives across multiple fields with an alternative approach to all things technology. Holding the vision of “alternative gadgets to simplify your life”, PITAKA always thinks one step ahead of users and provides innovative designs that bring convenience and style in real life. Today, PITAKA has become a large and successful company selling cases, wallets and covers for the essentials of modern life around the world.

