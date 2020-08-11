Zerema pillow allows you to adjust its height precisely

Zerema is a unique pillow that uses a smartphone companion application to help you adjust its height, to provide you with the perfect sleeping companion but also monitors and analyses your sleep and is constructed from an open cell memory foam to help provide a “well-deserved sleep”.

Launched by Indiegogo the Zerema pillow is now available at $199 offering a 33% saving off the recommended retail price. Other features of the pillow include anti snoring detection and the ability for the pillow to auto adjust its height when needed to provide a more comfortable sleeping position. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Zerema.

“ZEREMA is the ultimate sleep solution for those tired of never getting that productive rest. This pillow incorporates deep-learning AI to learn your sleep habits, automatically put you in a more comfortable sleeping position, and provide a personalized analysis on how you can sleep better. But with all this amazing tech underneath, ZEREMA still does its main job. Its soft open-cell marshmallow memory foam keeps your head comfortable and supported as a pillow should. “

“With ZEREMA, you can make it your own. No need to Goldilocks your way through countless pillows. All you need to do is set the air cushion to the height of your liking on the ZEREMA app. This adjustable feature also works automatically with our AI-powered snore detecting technology. When snoring is detected, ZEREMA will raise or lower the pillow height on its own to open up your airway. It does so so gently that it won’t disturb your sleep.”

Source : Indiegogo

