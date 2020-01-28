Developer Obsidian Entertainment and publisher Versus Evil have today made available the Pillars Of Eternity II Deadfire Ultimate Edition on PlayStation and Xbox One. Containing all the released DLCs for the game : beast of winter, the forgotten sanctum and seeker, slayer, survivor!

“The award-winning RPG from the masters at Obsidian Entertainment finally arrives on Xbox One, featuring all major updates and expansions. The god Eothas awakens from his slumber, killing you and stealing a piece of your soul. Now resurrected, it is up to you and your companions to use magic, gunpowder, and steel to uncover the rogue god’s machinations as he tramples across the Deadfire Archipelago. “

Features of Pillars Of Eternity II Deadfire Ultimate Edition :

– Play in either Turn-Based Mode or Classic Real-Time with Pause: Immerse yourself in a deeper single player RPG game experience – now with both classic real-time with pause and new turn-based combat, Deadfire builds on the foundation of classic tabletop gameplay more than ever before.

– A massive adventure: Over 100 hours of gameplay per playthrough.

– Play however you want: Detailed character creator character and over 1000 class permutations gives you the freedom to be whoever you want.

– Gather your party: Build your party and customize your companions to join you on your quest. Assign multiple classes and deeper abilities for each. Witness their personal relationships, reactions to player choice, and interactions with each other unfold.

– Beast of Winter DLC – heed the call of Vatnir, a priest of the god of death, to halt the tide of destruction encroaching upon the living. • The Forgotten Sanctum DLC – battle your way through the bowels of a vengeful, sleeping god.

– Seeker, Slayer, Survivor DLC – Triumph or die in the Crucible of Kazuwari, where only the mighty reign.

The Pillars Of Eternity II Deadfire Ultimate Edition was also previously made available for PC.

Source: Xbox : PS4

