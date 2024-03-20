Peugeot E-5008 is a Seven-Seat EV SUV

Peugeot has revealed its latest electric vehicle, the new Peugeot E-5008 the car is a seven-seat electric SUV that comes with an impressive range of up to 410 miles on a single charge, it will be available with a choice of up to 3 powertrains.

The three powertrain options will include an Electric 210 Single Motor with 73 kWh and a 311-mile range, the next one is Electric 230 Long range Single Motor with 98 kWh and a 410 miles range and the third is an Electric 320 Dual Motor AWD with 73 kWh and a 311-mile range.

The PEUGEOT E-5008, built on the Stellantis STLA-M platform, exemplifies flexibility as the inaugural model with an enhanced setup. Its 2.90m wheelbase and 4.79m length ensure spaciousness. Offering up to 410 miles of range and 160kW charging, it can fast charge from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes.

It combines serene driving, performance, and efficiency with features like a trip planner, smart charging, vehicle-to-load, OTA updates, and integrated Chat GPT. Available in Autumn 2024, the E-5008 will come in ALLURE and GT trims, alongside three option packs, with three electric and two hybrid options.

You can find out more details about the new Peugeot E-5008 over at the Peugeot website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, as soon as we get some more information on how much this seven-seat SUV will cost, we will let you know.

Source Peugeot



