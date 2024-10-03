Peugeot E-408 EV Has 453 KM Range

The Peugeot E-408 EV is a groundbreaking addition to Peugeot’s extensive electric vehicle portfolio. As the fully electric version of the popular Peugeot 408, the E-408 features an impressive range of up to 453 km on a single charge, setting it apart from many competitors in the electric vehicle market. This remarkable range is achieved through the combination of a high-capacity battery and efficient electric motor, making the E-408 a practical choice for both daily commutes and longer journeys. The vehicle’s sleek fastback design not only adds to its visual appeal but also contributes to its aerodynamic efficiency, further enhancing its range capabilities.

Performance and Driving Experience

Under the hood, the Peugeot E-408 EV is powered by a synchronous electric motor that generates an impressive 157 kW (210 hp) and 345 Nm of instant torque. This powerful motor is coupled with a 58.2 kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery, ensuring a smooth, responsive, and exhilarating driving experience. The instant torque delivery, characteristic of electric motors, provides swift acceleration and nimble handling, making the E-408 a joy to drive in various conditions.

The E-408 also features Peugeot’s acclaimed i-Cockpit®, an innovative interior design that enhances the driving experience. The i-Cockpit® includes a compact steering wheel, which provides a more direct and agile steering feel, and a customizable 10-inch 3D digital panel that displays essential driving information in a clear and intuitive manner. This combination of advanced technology and ergonomic design creates an immersive and engaging driving environment.

Charging and Range

One of the key advantages of the Peugeot E-408 EV is its versatile charging options. The vehicle is equipped with an 11 kW three-phase AC charger, which allows for convenient charging at home or at public charging stations. For even faster charging, the E-408 also supports 120 kW DC fast charging, allowing drivers to replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes. This quick charging capability makes long-distance travel more feasible and reduces range anxiety for drivers.

With a WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) combined cycle range of up to 453 km, the Peugeot E-408 EV offers ample range for most driving scenarios. This extensive range is achieved through the efficient integration of the high-capacity battery, advanced power management systems, and the vehicle’s aerodynamic design. The E-408’s impressive range opens up new possibilities for electric vehicle ownership, making it a viable option for a wider range of consumers.

Interior and Technology

The Peugeot E-408 EV’s interior is a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design. The centerpiece of the interior is the 10-inch 3D digital panel, which provides a wealth of customizable information and controls at the driver’s fingertips. The panel’s 3D display technology creates a sense of depth and enhances the visual clarity of the information presented.

In addition to the digital panel, the E-408 features customizable i-toggles, which allow drivers to assign frequently used functions to physical switches for quick and easy access. The vehicle also offers seamless smartphone integration through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing drivers to access their favorite apps, music, and navigation services without the need for a physical connection.

Safety and Driver Assistance

The Peugeot E-408 EV prioritizes safety and offers a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These include adaptive cruise control, which automatically adjusts the vehicle’s speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, and automatic emergency braking, which can detect potential collisions and apply the brakes if necessary. These features, along with others such as lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring, provide an added layer of safety and peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

Pricing and Availability

The Peugeot E-408 EV is set to be available for order starting from October 2nd, with deliveries expected to commence shortly thereafter. While specific pricing details have not yet been announced, the E-408 is anticipated to be competitively priced within the C-segment electric vehicle market, offering a compelling balance of performance, range, and features.

To further bolster consumer confidence, Peugeot offers an 8-year/160,000 km warranty for the E-408 under its ALLURE CARE program. This extensive warranty coverage demonstrates Peugeot’s commitment to the quality and reliability of its electric vehicles and provides additional peace of mind for potential buyers.

Conclusion

The Peugeot E-408 EV represents a significant step forward in the realm of electric mobility. With its impressive range, powerful performance, and advanced features, the E-408 is poised to make a strong impact in the C-segment electric vehicle market. As more consumers seek out sustainable and efficient transportation options, the E-408 offers a compelling choice that combines the benefits of electric driving with Peugeot’s signature style, innovation, and driving dynamics.

As the electric vehicle landscape continues to evolve, the Peugeot E-408 EV showcases the brand’s commitment to shaping the future of mobility. By offering a well-rounded package that addresses the needs and desires of modern drivers, the E-408 is set to play a key role in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Source Peugeot



