Peugeot 5008 Now Available For £37,360 OTR

The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation, with the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) reaching unprecedented levels. Among the latest developments in this sector is the emergence of the electric seven-seat SUV, a category that seamlessly blends the environmental advantages of electric power with the versatility and spaciousness of a family-oriented vehicle. The new Peugeot 5008 stands out as a shining example in this segment, delivering a sophisticated driving experience, innovative technology, and generous seating capacity for up to seven occupants.

This innovative SUV caters to the needs of modern families who prioritize sustainability without compromising on comfort and practicality. The Peugeot 5008 offers a range of electrified powertrains, including a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and an all-electric version, providing customers with the flexibility to choose the option that best suits their lifestyle and driving habits.

Pricing and Availability

Peugeot has strategically positioned the new 5008 to appeal to a broad spectrum of customers by offering competitive pricing across its various models. The hybrid version of the SUV has a starting price of £37,360 OTR, making it an attractive option for those seeking the benefits of electrification without a significant price premium. For customers who prefer the convenience of plug-in charging, the plug-in hybrid variant is available from £43,350 OTR, offering an extended electric-only driving range.

For those committed to fully embracing electric mobility, the E-5008, the all-electric version of the SUV, starts at £48,550 OTR. While this price point is higher than its hybrid counterparts, it reflects the advanced technology and extended range capabilities of the all-electric powertrain. By providing these diverse options, Peugeot ensures that there is a 5008 model that aligns with the specific requirements and budgets of different customers, making electric mobility more accessible to a wider audience.

Design and Interior Features

The Peugeot 5008 showcases a bold and sophisticated design that sets it apart from other SUVs in its class. Its sleek and aerodynamic silhouette not only contributes to its visual appeal but also enhances its efficiency on the road. The SUV’s commanding presence is further emphasized by its striking front grille, distinctive LED headlights, and muscular body lines, creating a sense of strength and refinement.

Step inside the 5008, and you’ll be greeted by a carefully crafted interior that prioritizes both style and functionality. The centerpiece of the cabin is the 21-inch PEUGEOT Panoramic i-Cockpit®, a state-of-the-art digital display that provides drivers with a fully immersive and intuitive interface. This advanced system seamlessly integrates the SUV’s various functions, including navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings, into a single, user-friendly platform.

The 5008 comes standard with PEUGEOT’s i-Connect® Advanced infotainment system, which offers a wealth of connectivity options and features. Passengers can easily sync their smartphones using wireless Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto compatibility, allowing them to access their favorite apps, music, and contacts on the go. The SUV also features a configurable virtual i-Toggle display, allowing drivers to customize the information and controls they need at their fingertips.

Efficient and Dynamic Powertrains

One of the key highlights of the new Peugeot 5008 is its range of electrified powertrains, catering to different driving preferences and needs. The SUV offers three distinct options: a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and an all-electric version, each delivering impressive performance and efficiency.

The E-5008, the all-electric variant, is powered by a 73kWh battery that provides a remarkable range of up to 310 miles on a single charge. This extended range eliminates range anxiety and makes the E-5008 suitable for both daily commutes and longer trips. The electric powertrain delivers instant torque and smooth acceleration, ensuring a dynamic and responsive driving experience.

For those who prefer the flexibility of a plug-in hybrid, the 5008 offers a powertrain that combines a petrol engine with an electric motor. This version can operate in all-electric mode for up to 48 miles, making it ideal for short trips and city driving. When the battery is depleted, the petrol engine seamlessly takes over, providing an extended overall range.

The hybrid version of the 5008 is designed for customers who want the benefits of electrification without the need for external charging. This powertrain combines a petrol engine with an electric motor, optimizing fuel economy and allowing short-distance electric driving. The hybrid system automatically switches between electric and petrol power, depending on driving conditions and battery charge levels.

Specifications

Hybrid Powertrain: £37,360 OTR, 1.6-litre petrol engine, 21kWh battery, 125hp electric motor, 195hp combined, 258lb/ft torque, 48 miles electric range (WLTP)

£37,360 OTR, 1.6-litre petrol engine, 21kWh battery, 125hp electric motor, 195hp combined, 258lb/ft torque, 48 miles electric range (WLTP) Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain: £43,350 OTR, 1.6-litre petrol engine, 21kWh battery, 125hp electric motor, 195hp combined, 258lb/ft torque, 48 miles electric range (WLTP)

£43,350 OTR, 1.6-litre petrol engine, 21kWh battery, 125hp electric motor, 195hp combined, 258lb/ft torque, 48 miles electric range (WLTP) All-Electric E-5008: £48,550 OTR, 73kWh battery, 210hp, 254lb/ft torque, 310 miles range

£48,550 OTR, 73kWh battery, 210hp, 254lb/ft torque, 310 miles range Trim Levels: ALLURE and GT

ALLURE and GT Standard Features: 21-inch PEUGEOT Panoramic i-Cockpit®, i-Connect® Advanced infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay™/Android Auto, virtual i-Toggle display, tri-zone climate control

21-inch PEUGEOT Panoramic i-Cockpit®, i-Connect® Advanced infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay™/Android Auto, virtual i-Toggle display, tri-zone climate control GT Additional Features: Black Diamond roof, Alcantara® upholstery, 20-inch alloy wheels, Pixel LED headlights, 3D LED rear lights, front parking sensors, Handsfree smart electric tailgate, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Conclusion

The new Peugeot 5008 represents a significant step forward in the electric seven-seat SUV segment, offering a compelling combination of style, performance, and practicality. With its range of electrified powertrains, advanced technology features, and spacious interior, the 5008 sets a new benchmark for family-oriented electric vehicles.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, the Peugeot 5008 demonstrates the brand’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. By providing customers with a variety of electrified options at competitive price points, Peugeot is making electric mobility more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.

For families seeking a versatile, efficient, and environmentally conscious SUV, the new Peugeot 5008 is a compelling choice. Its combination of innovative technology, refined design, and spacious interior makes it an ideal vehicle for those who prioritize both style and functionality.

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, the Peugeot 5008 is well-positioned to capture the attention of discerning customers who are ready to embrace the future of mobility. With its impressive range, advanced features, and competitive pricing, the 5008 is poised to make a significant impact in the electric seven-seat SUV market.

