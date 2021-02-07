Alvinoo smart pet water fountain keep your pet healthier from $90

Alvinoo is a new pet water fountain now available via Indiegogo though the website InDemand process. The unique pet water fountain uses no induced current and provides fresh, filtered and constant-temperature water for your pet to enjoy. Apparently 71.6 °F/22°C is the best water temperature for the gastrointestinal system of both cats and dogs and the Alvinoo features a specially designed chip and algorithm to constantly monitor water temperature.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $90 or £69, offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. To learn more about the Alvinoo pet water fountain watch the promotional video below.

“While the taste and quality of pet food are continually improved upon each year, drinking water for pets is not considered or valued as pet food. Alvinoo smart pets water fountain is here to help you and your pet. Scientists have discovered pets’ water bowls can harbour life-threatening bacteria, including E. coli, salmonella, and MRSA.”

“Most electric pet water fountains on the market have induced current problems. Induced current can stimulate pets and lead to serious physical and mental illness including fear of drinking and Hematuria (blood in the urine). It is an unspoken problem within the pet industry, but Alvinoo decided to solve it! “

Scientific research shows that the body temperature of dogs and cats is 100.4 °F/38° C. Drinking warm water at a constant temperature, is healthier, and gentler, for pets’ gastrointestinal system. It could also prevent some related diseases, especially for cats as they are known to have a very sensitive gastrointestinal system. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Alvinoo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

– Pets love dynamic water, which is more oxygen-rich and fresher than stale water. That’s why they like licking running water.

– Our experiments show that cats drink dynamic water from the Alvinoo water fountain, 3 times more than stale water from a normal water bowl.

– Organic matters in stale water causes anaerobic microbial to grow and reduces the oxygen in the water. This would pollute the water and could cause health issues for your pet.

– Dynamic water could increase the oxygen in the water and promote decomposition of any organic matter keeping the water fresh, and your pet healthy.

– Drinking more water, and cleaner and fresher water, could prevent your pet from urinary tract and kidney diseases.

Source : Indiegogo

