NextBox personal cloud solution for home or office

If you are searching for a more private and manageable way to store your personal documents, photos and media in the cloud, you may be interested in the NextBox. Launched via Kickstarter the NextBox has been specifically designed to offer a personal private cloud for home or office use. Compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and Linux the NextBox provides a versatile easy to set up way to remotely access your important documents yet keep your privacy.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $227 or £167 (depending on current exchange rates). If the NextBox campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021.

“Convenient, no administration effort, space for photos, videos and backups – the cloud is nowadays indispensable. But where is your data stored and who has access to it? Do you trust the big names in the cloud industry? Is everything secure in the cloud? We say: With NextBox you get the best of both worlds: The convenience of the cloud, plus the security and privacy of your own NextBox, located in your home or office. “

The NextBox personal cloud consists of the following components:

– Software: The software is largely developed and already contains the planned scope of services. No changes are planned for the Ubuntu Core Image. The operation of the NextBox Nextcloud app will be further improved.

– Electronics: The electronics are mostly based on the Raspberry Pi. An add-on board (shield) was developed and successfully passed internal tests. The latter enables a hardware reset button, a better positioned USB Type-C port and additional features in the future.

– Case: The case is almost completely developed and samples are available. The samples fit and work as planned. Small changes to the case shape are still planned, e.g. to “cleanly” crease individual edges. In addition, further samples with different surface treatments are planned in order to coordinate a qualitative surface structure.

“With NextBox, you no longer need to hand over your private data to anyone anywhere in the cloud. Instead, your data treasures are right where they should be: Under your control on your own device with the cloud convenience you’re used to.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the private cloud, jump over to the official NextBox crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals