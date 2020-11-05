Reathlete FOLD portable percussive therapy system hits Kickstarter

Athletes looking for a portable percursive therapy device to combat muscle pain, may be interested in the Reathlete FOLD available to back on Kickstarter for the next two weeks. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $149 or £115, offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Reathlete FOLD Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Reathlete FOLD project checkout the promotional video below.

“Muscle pain and stiffness put a cramp in your daily routine and can lead to chronic pain, restrictions in mobility, anxiety, dependency on painkillers and pricey visits to massage therapists and chiropractors. We’re here to provide you with an alternative, natural solution to alleviate pain and muscle discomfort anywhere, anytime.”

“Reathlete was created as a pragmatic solution to a real-world problem: somatic pain. Owners Ziv and Shahar experienced first-hand the deleterious effects chronic pain and limited mobility can have on their quality of life. As an avid basketball player, Ziv suffered from intense knee and back pain, while Shahar frequently experienced pain and limited mobility keeping up with his two daughters. They were determined to find a solution. Reathlete FOLD is a percussive therapy device designed to be your go-to personal, powerful and portable pain relief solution. Our mission is to improve your quality of life by focusing on your health and promoting independence.”

With nearly a decade of experience in massage product development and customer satisfaction, Ziv and Shahar are dedicated to growth and progress in the ever-advancing massage tech realm. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Reathlete FOLD crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

