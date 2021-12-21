PenPad Procreate shortcut keypad €63

If like many artists, designers and creative makers who use the excellent tablet Procreate drawing application, you may be interested in a new Procreate shortcut keypad, designed to make drawing even easier. Offering 23 accessible shortcuts you can use the shortcut keyboard to effortlessly improve your workflow as you draw on your tablet. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $73 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We’ve heard from digital artists that the combination of iPad, Apple Pencil and Procreate is game-changing. But, the shortcuts that the PC grant you are still deeply desired. With PenPad, we’ve aimed to assist your transition in tools.”

Procreate shortcut keyboard

“In the past year, we’ve learned from over 50,000 digital artists what they’re looking for when it comes to illustrating, animating, and storyboarding. We’re extremely fond of innovating to inspire digital creativity and with PenPad, we’re taking our offering to the next level. With 23 accessible shortcuts, you can effortlessly flow through your creative process on your iPad. And with a full charge in less than 2 hours, you can create for a day and a half straight, without blinking (though we don’t actually recommend doing this). We’re introducing this product through Kickstarter so that we can get help from backers to bring the PenPad to the limelight and into the hands of digital artists around the world. “

If the PenPad crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the PenPad Procreate shortcut keyboard project view the promotional video below.

“We’ve also learned that the most important part of any digital artwork is what happens at the tip. This is where the feeling has to be immaculate; the resolution has to be pristine and where the focus is centered. Moving your wand away from that point is nothing but distracting, and in frequent cases, straining. With PenPad, you can keep your eye on the ball and quickly switch positions while barely moving a muscle.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Procreate shortcut keyboard, jump over to the official PenPad crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

