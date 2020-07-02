PediCurve Solar foot therapy system from €91

PediCurve Solar is a new foot therapy solution which is launched via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website this week, providing a home pedicure system that can be charged using solar power, making it completely portable wherever you may adventure. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the PediCurve Solar and its features. Early bird pledges are available from €91 or roughly £82 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during November 2020.

“PediCurve Solar removes hard skin and calluses from your feet with our patented PediGlass Discs. Designed to be used in the shower or bath, PediCurve Solar is gentle, hygienic and efficient. Plus, PediCurve Solar is solar-powered, so there’s no need for batteries, cords, wires or adapters. It’s the only pedicure device you’ll want to show off! Upgrade your at-home pedicure with this 100% solar-charged electrical device.”

“Our patented PediGlass Discs are made in the Czech Republic from Bohemian Glass. They’re easy to use and healthy for your skin. No rollers or harsh scrubbing devices needed! Use the rough PediGlass Disc to remove hard skin and calluses from your feet without uncomfortable scrubbing or added heat and friction. Follow with the smooth PediGlass Disc to leave your skin feeling and looking fresh and radiant.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals