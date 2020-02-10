Palit GTX 1650 KalmX passively cooled GPU

Palit has unveiled their new passively cooled GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX silent graphics card thanks to a heatsink consisting out of two heat-pipes and many fins capable of cooling the 75 W TDP of the GTX 1650 GPU. Using NVIDIA Creator Ready Drivers and the advanced powerful Pascal architecture, Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX offers enough power to accommodate full 1080p HD @60 frames per second gaming.

“Featuring concurrent execution of floating point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology, and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor, Turing shaders enable awesome performance increases on today’s games. Get 1.4X power efficiency over previous generation for a faster, cooler and quieter gaming experience that take advantage of Turing’s advanced graphics features. The powerful photo mode lets you take professional-grade photographs of your games like never before. Now, you can capture and share your most brilliant gaming experiences with super-resolution, 360-degree, HDR, and stereo photographs.”

For more information on the Palit GTX 1650 KalmX jump over to the Palit website via the link below.

Source : Palit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals