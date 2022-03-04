Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar $999

Bowers & Wilkins this week launched a new Panorama 3 the companies first wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar. Now available to purchase priced at $999 or £899 the soundbar features support for : HDMI eARC, Discrete Dolby Atmos 3.1.2, Dolby True HD, Compatible with Bowers & Wilkins Music App, Alexa enabled, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and Apple’s AirPlay 2 wireless streaming service.

The Panorama 3 Soundbar is equipped with 13 individually positioned drivers including twin subwoofers, offering users a total of 400 watts of amplification. B&W explained the soundbar has been designed to “deliver the most immersive, most convincing spatial audio ever heard from a soundbar.”

Panorama 3 Soundbar

“The Panorama 3 soundbar is a Dolby Atmos-enabled, Amazon Alexa-compatible, home theatre powerhouse in a single, elegant component. Bowers & Wilkins draws on its decades of collaboration with the world’s most famous recording studios to deliver stunning sound. Thanks to upward-firing drive units, each housed in an individual acoustic chamber, Panorama 3 projects tightly focused sound upwards onto your ceiling to deliver the truest, most immersive Dolby Atmos spatial audio effect.”

AirPlay 2 compatibility supports : iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch with iOS 11.4 or later, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV (4th Generation) with tv OS 11.4 or later, Mac or PC with iTunes 12.8 or later.

Source : B&W

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals