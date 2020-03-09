OxygenOS 10.0.4 (Android 10) lands on the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus have released a software update for their OnePlus 7 Pro 5G smartphone, the update is OxygenOS 10.0.4 and it brings Android 10 to the handset.



The update brings range of new features to the 7 Pro 5G smartphone, you can see what is included in the software update below.

Changelog:

System Upgraded to Android 10 Brand new UI design Enhanced location permissions for privacy New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Contextual Info Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Contextual info)

Message Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)



You can find out more information about the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals