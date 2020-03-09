Geeky Gadgets

OxygenOS 10.0.4 (Android 10) lands on the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus have released a software update for their OnePlus 7 Pro 5G smartphone, the update is OxygenOS 10.0.4 and it brings Android 10 to the handset.

The update brings  range of new features to the 7 Pro 5G smartphone, you can see what is included in the software update below.

Changelog:

  • System
    • Upgraded to Android 10
    • Brand new UI design
    • Enhanced location permissions for privacy
    • New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
  • Full Screen Gestures
    • Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
    • Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
  • Game Space
    • New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
  • Contextual Info
    • Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Contextual info)
  • Message
    • Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)

You can find out more information about the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

