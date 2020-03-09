OxygenOS 10.0.4 (Android 10) lands on the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus have released a software update for their OnePlus 7 Pro 5G smartphone, the update is OxygenOS 10.0.4 and it brings Android 10 to the handset.
The update brings range of new features to the 7 Pro 5G smartphone, you can see what is included in the software update below.
Changelog:
- System
- Upgraded to Android 10
- Brand new UI design
- Enhanced location permissions for privacy
- New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
- Full Screen Gestures
- Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
- Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
- Game Space
- New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
- Contextual Info
- Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Contextual info)
- Message
- Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)
You can find out more information about the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G over at OnePlus at the link below.
Source OnePlus