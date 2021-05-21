OXI ONE MIDI controller offers a new wave of sequencing.

A new MIDI controller has been launched by Indigo this month called the OXI ONE, and its campaign has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 440 backers with still 14 days remaining. Features of the MIDI controller include:

– 4 FULLY configurable sequencers.

– 4 MODES AVAILABLE PER SEQUENCER and more to come.

– Up to 32 tracks.

– Up to 128 steps per sequencer.

– Full featured performing keyboard with dedicated layouts.

– Song/Arranger mode with dedicated interface and pattern launch option.

– Chord mode with +150 chord variations and intelligent HARMONIZER mode.

– 4 LFOs, routable to internal parameters, MIDI, and voltage control.

– 4 Loopers.

– 4 arpeggiators with multiple independent modes, octave, gate, and division.

– 8 cvs, 8 gates and 1 Cv input fully configurable and routable.

– 32 CC’s RECording.

– Solid and compact build. Battery powered.

– Intelligent pattern randomizer.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $617 or £457 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the OXI ONE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the OXI ONE MIDI controller project view the promotional video below.

“We are very proud to launch OXI ONE to the world, an intuitive and rewarding way of driving both, your inspiration and gear with a remarkable selection of powerful functionalities, all at your disposal, all at a glance. Expressiveness and robustness have remained at the forefront while many of the shortcomings and oversights found in other hardware sequencers have been avoided.”

“Finally, a sequencer that can provide all of the breakthroughs you’ve been searching for! Whether you’re striking new creative ideas via the randomizer, experimenting with exotic scales, building and tweaking arpeggios over your patterns, or harmonizing an entire song… creative new inspiration is never more than an arms length away with the OXI ONE. DAW users, hardware enthusiasts, and all those in between can rejoice the same, we’ve kept everybody in mind while creating this dense array of compositional tools. Bridging connectivity gaps in the studio and on the stage has never been easier”

“Between the numerous connectivity options, the large number of flexible tracks at your disposal, the robust and thoughtful user interface, and the modulation and randomization capabilities that OXI ONE provides, we are more than confident that it will perfectly match any kind of rig and become the centerpiece of your professional live performance.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the MIDI controller, jump over to the official OXI ONE crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

