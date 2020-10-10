Own Your Style With The Amazon Best Seller KIPOZI

Sponsored:

As my thick and frizzy hair has become so unruly and out of shape, I have been searching for some styling tools to do hairstyling at home. I don’t know there are tons of ways I can style my hair with a flat iron until I get one. I can curl, wave, straighten, add body, twist and more – just with a flat iron! All I need is to find a worth-investing flat iron that will do all these.

Then I found this KIPOZI flat iron on Amazon. It is a best-selling product with whopping thousands of reviews saying this is the best flat iron with this price. Some reviewers say it creates silky smooth hair in one pass, cut down on styling time, and is snag-free. For someone who has issues with frizz and coarseness, it helps change hair texture. I bought it during Amazon Prime day. Much much cheaper!

After trying, several things about this flat iron stood out to me. Firstly, this clever hair straightener requires no styling skills to transform hair into smoother strands, plus it won’t sacrifice volume at the root. According to the product description, its floating PTC ceramic plates are coated with titanium for even heating and a silky smooth glide through the hair. And the titanium iron is so thin and the plates clamp each section easily without any hair getting caught. It’s able to nab frizz right at the root of the hair, making this iron perfect for stubborn frizz or super-curly hair.

Secondly, it heats up very quickly in less than 30s with a high heat of 450ºF. This means less heat damage as I don’t need to clamp my hair for so many times, thus cut my styling time in half. Thanks to rounded edges and 1-inch plate, it is great for both straightening and curling hair. The plates are super smooth; I found no snags or broken pieces of hair. I could feel the heat is evenly distributed meaning I was left with a smooth finish. Moreover, it is simple to adjust the temperature by just pressing “+/-” buttons.

Thirdly, it is considerately designed with dual voltage, auto-off function, and LCD screen. Its compact size and dual voltage make it a perfect companion for traveling. I will bring it with me if have business trips or other occasions. Meanwhile, it will shut off automatically in 60 min so it is safe to use for me in case I forget to unplug it when leaving home. And the LCD screen clearly displays desired temperature for hair styling.

Overall, this is a reasonably-priced flat iron as it comes with a travel velvet pouch, with this advanced technology features, this elegant pink appearance, and high-quality texture. I love it! If you have wild, thick, curly hair, this is probably the best straightener on the market. If you want this Kipozi hair straightener , it is recommended to use the code （WNCN2RM8）and coupon , then you will get a discounted price of $23.35, please don’t miss it! Don’t forget to get it during Amazon Prime day. There will be large limited-time discount.

