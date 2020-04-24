OWC 4 TB Aura P12 M.2 NVMe SSD

OWC has announced the imminent availability of its new 4TB Aura P12 M.2 NVMe SSD backed by a 3-Year OWC Limited Warranty and now available to pre-order, with shipping expected to take place during early May 2020 for the ThunderBlade, Accelsior 4M2, Aura P12 and the Envoy Pro EX with USB-C. While the Envoy Pro EX Thunderbolt 3 will begin shipping during mid-May 2020.

For the first time ever, the latest OWC 4TB Aura P12 M.2 NVMe SSDs will be utilized in OWC’s Envoy Pro EX line (Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C) for 4TB of portable storage. Together with the ThunderBlade and Accelsior 4M2, each of which will now offer up to 16 TB of storage. The Accelsior 4M2 PCIe M.2 NVMe internal SSD delivers over 6,000 MB/s real-world speeds.

“Our SSDs have traditionally been a knockout with professionals and prosumers across industries, especially those who have a truly demanding workflow in rugged environments or studio spaces,” said OWC Founder and CEO Larry O’Connor. “We are very excited to be the first to offer this 4 TB Aura P12 SSD to expand our Envoy Pro EX, ThunderBlade and Accelsior 4M2 line-ups. We know that users will get the highest performance they’ve ever experienced and can continue to count on OWC for superior reliability.”

“The award-winning Envoy Pro EX Thunderbolt 3 and Envoy Pro EX USB-C are now offering up to 4 TB of lightweight, robust and impact-resistant portable storage, and allow users to work anywhere in real-time, on transfer tasks including multistream video and intricate data files. With transfer speeds up to 2800 MB/s (Thunderbolt 3) and 980 MB/s (USB-C), respectively, the Envoy Pro EX line offers rugged, award-winning designs, lightning-fast speeds and now the ability to easily take 4 TB of capacity along in a backpack, gear bag or even a pocket.”

Source : OWC

