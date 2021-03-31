ASRock Z590 OC Formula motherboard specifically designed for overclocking

ASRock has this week introduced its latest motherboard in the form of the Z590 OC Formula specifically built for Intel’s 11th-generation desktop processors and to provide a wealth of overclocking features. Such as SMD Type DIMM Slots, a 12-layer server-grade low loss PCB, and 16 power phase 90 A smart power stage technology. ASRock’s SMD DIMM Slots help reduce signal loss, as well as improve RAM stability under high frequency so you can maximize your memory overclocking potential. Enabling you to have easy access to key performance data when overclocking the motherboard ASRock have also included a handy OLED display, together with a overclocking button providing easy control over the motherboards overclocking features.

“The Z590 OC Formula features unique PCB Backdrill craftsmanship which removes the excess stub in multilayered printed wiring boards. This benefits extreme memory overclocking by allowing signal to flow between layers with less loss through attenuation while also improving impedance matching. The 12-layer server-grade PCB prevents PCB bending and improves signal integrity, giving higher performance as well as system stability. Smart power stage technologies are optimized for monitoring the current and temperature of each power phase which means the CPU gets a smooth supply of power resulting in enhanced overclocking performance and capability.”

“For years, ASRock has set the standard for overclocking with its previous OC Formula motherboards and its engineers have learnt from world-renowned overclocker Nick Shih, diligently studying what they need to break world records and perform their best. “As Intel launches its Z590 chipset to power the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, ASRock once again is your partner in conquering the overclocking world with the Z590 OC Formula,” said Chris Lee, general manager of ASRock motherboard business unit.”

Source : ASRock

