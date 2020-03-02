More Outriders PlayStation 5 game details revealed by Square Enix

Gamers looking forward to playing the new Outriders game on the upcoming PlayStation 5 console will be pleased to know that Toby Palm Community Manager at Square Enix has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about how the universe of Outriders is being created.

Outriders is currently under development and will be ready for its launch in time for the holiday season of 2020 on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. check out the videos below to learn more about its creation and also view the teaser trailer.

“As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shantytowns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly.”

To learn more about Outriders and what you can expect from the game on the PlayStation 5 jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PB

