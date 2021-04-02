Outriders launches on PlayStation 5, PS4, PC, Xbox One,X and S

As expected Outriders has officially launched on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and will also be immediately available via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Outriders is a cooperative role-playing third-person video game, developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. Offering both single and multiplayer modes the role-playing game is a 1-3 player co-op shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe, check out the official Outriders launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game.

“Humanity’s efforts to colonize the alien planet, Enoch, went astray as the expedition team encountered a massive energy storm, known as “The Anomaly”, during their search for a mysterious signal—which may indicate hope for humanity’s future. The storm grants both Enoch’s inhabitants and the colonists superpowers.”

“Bulletstorm and Gears Judgment developers People Can Fly return with Outriders – an impressive looking shooter that crosses the generational divide… but how? In this video, Tom Morgan and John Linneman take a look at how the game runs on Xbox One X to gain context, but then transition quickly to see how the last-gen experience is boosted on the new wave of hardware.”

Learn more about the Outriders game from the Eurogamer team.

Source : Outriders

