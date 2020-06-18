Othercide turn-based tactical horror RPG launches July 28th 2020

Othercide currently in the final stages of development by Lightbulb Crew, will be officially launching next month and available to play from July 28th 2020 onwards. Offering a turn-based horror RPG for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

“As Humanity’s last hope, lead your army to combat in an intricate dance of spectacular actions and counters, using an original Dynamic Timeline System, and face fearsome bosses in epic battles. Lead your army of Daughters to battle with all the skill you can muster. Your prowess in combat will decide their fate, shape their abilities and personality. Make the toughest decision and sacrifice one to heal another – survivors will get stronger, ready to fight the next battle.”

“Combat is an intricate dance of spectacular actions and counters: plan ahead of time and set up impressive chains of abilities to outsmart the enemy. Fight in epic boss battles against the sources of Suffering – dread creatures pulled from the worst of Humanity’s crimes against itself.”

You will fight. You will fail. You will rise again.

– Lead, evolve and sacrifice your army of Daughters

– Outsmart nightmarish creatures in a spectacular Tactical RPG

– Endless combat possibilities with the Dynamic Timeline System

– A deep and complex narrative

– Failure is not the end. Return with lost powers to face a new nightmare

Source : Steam : Eurogamer

