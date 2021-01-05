Silicon Power unveils new USB OTG flash drives



This month storage manufacturer Silicon Power has introduced a new range of flash drives, consisting of three new models. With up to 128 GB of storage capacity, the Mobile C20 supports smartphones, tablets and more. Enabling you to move data between USB Type-C devices easily, or free up space on them and quickly make room for new photos, videos, songs, and apps. Offering USB OTG support, devices can be directly connected to the Mobile C20 for quick back-ups or to easily access the additional storage space provided. Other models introduced by Silicon Power include:

Mobile C21 flash drive : Seamless Data Connection

With USB Type-A and Type-C outputs on opposite ends, it’s easy to access, move, or back-up data between next-gen Type-C devices and older Type-A PCs or Macs with the Mobile C21. Free up space on Type-C devices such as smartphones and tablets and quickly make room for new photos, videos, and songs by offloading that data on to older notebooks. With up to 128 GB of storage capacity, the Mobile C21 bridges the gap between old and new devices as one solution for both forward and backwards compatibility.

Mobile C30 flash drive : Swivel, Save, Store

With up to 128 GB of storage capacity and USB OTG support at the ease of a swivel, the Mobile C30 is a super efficient way to share data between multiple devices. The 360° swivel design with a 4-way positioning system not only makes it easy to plug into your device with one hand, but it also eliminates the chances of losing the cap. Free up space on next-gen devices and quickly make room for new photos, videos, songs, and apps with the convenient USB Type-C connector.

Source : TPU

