Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow hits Kickstarter

Ostrichpillow known for creating very unique pillows and sleep accessories has returned to Kickstarter for third time this week to launch its new Bed Pillow. Taking the form of a flat oval style pillow constructed from high quality materials to provide you with a more comfortable rest whatever the position of your head.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $100 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Sleep plays a vital role in good health and wellbeing. Science says that not everyone needs 8 hours of sleep, but everyone needs quality sleep, as it is the natural way to replenish our bodies and minds in the right way. To get quality sleep, we need our whole body, especially our head, neck, and spine, to be relaxed and in the right position while we are in bed. The alignment of these parts of our body is the best way to immerse ourselves in a night of restful sleep.”

Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow

With the assumption that the Ostrichpillow crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow project review the promotional video below.

“The shape of our head, neck, and spine is not flat. In addition, all of us change our sleeping position during the night. None of the pillows on the market are able to offer a solution to both challenges: either they are flat, or their three-dimensional shape is only designed for sleeping in a specific posture. Each of us sleeps in a unique way. Even if we always get into bed in the same way, we all move through the night switching between different positions: on either side, on our back, or on our stomach. Bed Pillow is designed to offer the perfect support for all kinds of positions, so you only have to worry about resting and relaxing. “

“Our innovative ergonomic design takes all these factors into account, making Bed Pillow always adapt to you and not the other way around. It consists of different areas with different heights so that regardless of the shape and position of your head, the support and alignment will always be just right.”

