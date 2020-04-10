oPik optical guitar pickup hits Kickstarter

ōPik is a new optical guitar pickup created by Light4Sound based in San Francisco, that can be programmed direct from your mobile phone using the companion application.

Launched via Kickstarter this month the ōPik guitar pickup is now available to back with early bird pledges starting from just $179 or roughly £144 with worldwide shipping expected to take place during October 2020. The ōPik uses infrared LEDs, like you might find in a TV remote, and custom optical features that ‘sense’ the string movement.

Patented optical humbucking filters outside light sources, so you don’t need to worry about room lights or stage lighting. And importantly, the signal travels at literally the speed of light—which means the ōPik’s response is even faster than a magnetic pickup, and is essentially instantaneous. And with no magnetic drag, you will have greater sustain, say its creators.

The musicians and development team responsible for creating ōPik optical guitar pickup explain more about its inspiration, design and features. “The ōPik is a revolutionary new optical guitar pickup. It will transform how your guitar sounds—with unrivaled frequency response, the ability to use a wide variety of string types, and adjust individual string volumes. As the world’s first and only programmable pickup, you can make adjustments and store settings right from your iOS device.

The ōPik’s analog output has a signal like a standard magnetic pickup—but with hotter output, so you can drive your amp harder, and a wider frequency range (trust us, you’ll like that). Just nice, clean analog sound that is fully compatible with your guitar’s existing electronics, and your sense of what a guitar should sound like.

Let us be very clear: the ōPik is not an effect, it’s not a modeler, and it’s not a synthesizer. The ōPik has a pure analog output—so there are no digital artifacts, lag or anything else between you and the true sound and feel of your instrument.”

Source : Kickstarter

