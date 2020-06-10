Oppo X2 Pro and X2 Lite now available from Vodafone

The new Oppo X2 Pro and X2 Lite are now available to buy from Vodafone in the UK, the handsets are available on a range of contracts with the carrier.

The Oppo X2 Lite is available for £34 a month and the X2 Pro from £62 a month, you can see details on some of the contracts below.

Here are some of the contracts available:

Vodafone Unlimited Max: £71 per month ( £29 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Pro and £43 per month ( £9 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Lite . This plangives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology, such as live virtual reality, watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited: £66 per month ( £29 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Pro and £38 per month ( £9 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Lite. This plan offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite: £62 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Pro and £34 per month (£9 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Lite. This planoffers speeds of up to 2 Mbps and is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more details about the new Oppo X2 Pro and X2 Lite over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

