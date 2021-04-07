Oppo Reno5 Z 5G smartphone gets official

Oppo has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Oppo Reno5 Z 5G , the handset features a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Dimensity 800U mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera.

The device comes with a 4310 mAh battery and 30W fast charging and it comes with ColorOS V11.1 and Android 11. The device has an under the display fingerprint sensor and it will retail for the equivalent of $395.

Source GSM Arena

