Oppo Reno3 A launched in Japan

Oppo is launching a new smartphone in Japan, the Oppo Reno 3 A and the handset is equipped with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels,

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The Oppo Reno3 A comes with a 4025 mAh battery and it features ColorOS 7.1 it also comes with a range of high end cameras

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The handset will be available in a choice of two colors, Black and White and it wll retail for JPY 39,800 which is about $370 at the current exchange rate.

Source Oppo, GSM Arena

