Oppo Reno 5 4G specs revealed

There are a number of new Oppo Reno 5 smartphones on the way and now we have details on another, the Oppo Reno 5 4G.

The Oppo Reno 5 4G will apparently come with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile processor and it will also have a 4310 mAh battery and 50W fast charging.

On the back of the device there will be a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. On the front of the handset there will be a 44 megapixel camera dor Selfies.

The new Opopo Reno 5 range of smartphones will be made official on the 10th of December, we will have more details about them then.

