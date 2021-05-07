Oppo K9 5G smartphone gets official

Oppo has launched a new smartphone, the Oppo K9 5G and the handset comes with a 6.43 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G mobile processor and it comes with8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of built in storage.

The Oppo K9 5G is equipped with a 4300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging and it comes with Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1, the device features a range of high end cameras.

These cameras include a a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2 megapixel macro camera, on the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The new Oppo K9 5G will come in a choice of two different colors, gradient and black and pricing for the device will start at CNY 1,999.

Source GSM Arena

