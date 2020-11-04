Geeky Gadgets

Oppo K7x smartphone gets official

Oppo K7x

We have heard various rumors about the new Oppo K7x smartphone, the handset is now official and we have full details on the device.

The Oppo K7x comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the device is powered by a Dimensity 720 mobile processor.

The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

One the front of the Oppo K7x smartphone there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The device comes with Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

