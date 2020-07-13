Oppo is launching 125W Super Flash Charge for smartphones July 15th

Oppo offers the fastest smartphone charging at the moment with its 65W SuperVOOV 2.0 charging, that it changing this week when the company launches a new 125W Super Flash Charge techhnology.

The new 125W Super Flash Charge will be the fastest smartphone charging available and it is expected to bring significant gains in smartphone charging.

At the moment the companies 65W SuperVOOC charging can charge a 4,0000 mAh battery in just 30 minutes, so it will be interesting to see what performance gains this new charging beings.

Of course we will have to wait for the company to launch some new smartphones with this new 125W charging included. As soon as we get some more information about the technology, we will let you guys know.

Source Weibo, Playfuldroid

