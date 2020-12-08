Oppo Find X3 specifications revealed

It looks like we have some more details about the latest smartphone in the Find X range from Oppo, the Oppo Find X3.

The handset will apparently come with a 6.7 inch display which will feature a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor, there are no details on the RAM and storage as yet.

The handset will feature a range of high end cameras which will include two 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors, plus a 13 megapixel telephoto camera and a 3 megapixel macro camera.

The new Oppo Find X will come with Android 11 and ColorOS 11 and it will have a 4500 mAh battery with 54 watt fast charging, plus it will be available in a choice of black and blue at launch.

Source Voice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals