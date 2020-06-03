Geeky Gadgets

Oppo Find X2 smartphones headed to India this month

By

Oppo Find X2

The new Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro were made official recently and now Oppo has announced that they will land in India this month.

The The new Oppo Find smartphones will launch in India in the 17th of June, the company has not revealed any pricing about the handsets as yet.

The handsets come with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, they also come with ColorOS 7.1 which is based on the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10.

The Oppo Find X comes with a Snapdragon 865 and 12GB of RAM plus 256GB of storage, it does not offer expandable storage. They do have slightly different specifications, we will have more details about pricing closer to launch.

Source Oppo / Twitter, GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

