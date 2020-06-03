Oppo Find X2 smartphones headed to India this month

The new Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro were made official recently and now Oppo has announced that they will land in India this month.

The The new Oppo Find smartphones will launch in India in the 17th of June, the company has not revealed any pricing about the handsets as yet.

World’s #FastestChargeTechnology meets the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with the all new #OPPOFindX2Series #5G! Are you ready to experience a smooth and flawless performance? The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India on 17th June.

Know more: https://t.co/chUzY2ya9p pic.twitter.com/Bh3w3Aho9L — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) June 3, 2020

The handsets come with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, they also come with ColorOS 7.1 which is based on the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10.

The Oppo Find X comes with a Snapdragon 865 and 12GB of RAM plus 256GB of storage, it does not offer expandable storage. They do have slightly different specifications, we will have more details about pricing closer to launch.

Source Oppo / Twitter, GSM Arena

