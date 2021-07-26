Oppo A93S 5G smartphone unveiled

Oppo has launched its latest 5G Android smartphone, the Oppo A93S 5G and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution. The display also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and it features a punch hole front camera.

The new Oppo A93S 5G smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built in storage.

The handset features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 18W charging and there is also ColorOS 11 with Android 11.

On the front of the new Oppo A93S 5G is an 8 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls

On the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera and 2 megapixel macro camera, that are designed for taking photos and making videos.

The new Oppo A93S 5G comes in a choice of different colors which will include Blue, Black and White and it will retail for CNY 1,999 which is about $308 at the current exchange rate. The handset will be available to buy in China from the 20th of July. As yet there are no details on whether it will launch in any more countries.

Source GSM Arena

