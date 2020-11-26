Oppo A53 5G launching on December 1st

It looks like Oppo is getting ready to launch a new version of their A53 smartphone, the Oppo A53 5G and the handset will get a number of upgrades over the previous model.

This will include a Dimensity 720 mobile processor and of course support for 5G it will also come with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset will come with a 6.5 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it will come with a range of cameras.

The cameras will include an 8 megapixel camera up front for Selfies and three rear cameras. These will include a 16 megapixel main camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The Oppo A53 5G will be available in a range of colors including Black, White Purple, Silver Red and prices will start at $245.

Source Myfixguide

