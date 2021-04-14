Oppo A35 smartphone gets official

Oppo has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Oppo A35, the handset comes with a 6.52 inch display that has a HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Helio P35 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage.

There is also a microSD card slot which will take up to a 256GB card and the device features a fingerprint scanner and comes with a 4230 mAh battery.

On the front of the Oppo A35 is an 8 megapixel camera foe Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 13 megapixel main camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The handset will be available in three colors, white, black and blue, s yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals