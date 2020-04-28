OpenCL 3.0 released by Khronos Group

The Khronos Group has this week announced the release of OpenCL 3.0 with a new OpenCL C 3.0 language specification to cater to a widening diversity of OpenCL devices. The Khronos Group is an open consortium of “industry-leading companies creating advanced interoperability standards”. Neil Trevett, vice president at NVIDIA, president of the Khronos Group and OpenCL Working Group Chair explains :

“OpenCL is the most pervasive, cross-vendor, open standard for low-level heterogeneous parallel programming—widely used by applications, libraries, engines, and compilers that need to reach the widest range of diverse processors,”- “OpenCL 2.X delivers significant functionality, but OpenCL 1.2 has proven itself as the baseline needed by all vendors and markets. OpenCL 3.0 integrates tightly organized optionality into the monolithic 2.2 specification, boosting deployment flexibility that will enable OpenCL to raise the bar on pervasively available functionality in future core specifications.”

Weijin Dai, executive vice president and GM of Intellectual Property Division at VeriSilicon explains ”

“OpenCL 3.0 has opened up a new chapter for the OpenCL API which has served as the standard GPGPU API during the past 10 years” – “With the streamlined OpenCL 3.0 core feature set, OpenCL 3.0 will enable a whole new class of embedded devices to adopt OpenCL API for GPU Compute and ML/AI processing, and it will also pave the way forward for OpenCL to interop or layer with the Vulkan API. VeriSilicon will deploy OpenCL 3.0 implementations quickly on a broad range of our embedded GPU and VIP products to enable our customers to develop new sets of GPGPU/ML/AI applications with the OpenCL 3.0 API.”

To learn more about the release of OpenCL 3.0 jumop over to the official press release via the link below.

“OpenCL 3.0 makes all functionality beyond version 1.2 optional. All OpenCL 1.2 applications will continue to run unchanged on any OpenCL 3.0 device. All OpenCL 2.X features are coherently defined in the new unified specification, and current OpenCL 2.X implementations that upgrade to OpenCL 3.0 can continue to ship with their existing functionality with full backwards compatibility. All OpenCL 2.X API features can be queried, and OpenCL C 3.0 adds macros for querying optional language features.”

