OpenAI Asia opens first office in Tokyo, Japan

OpenAI has this week announced it is opening its first offices in Asia with a new office in Tokyo, Japan. OpenAI says they are committed to collaborating with the Japanese government, local businesses and research institutions to develop safe AI tools that serve Japan’s unique needs and to unlock new opportunities. OpenAI’s first priority is providing local businesses with early access to a GPT-4 custom model specifically optimized for the Japanese language.

“We’re excited to be in Japan which has a rich history of people and technology coming together to do more. We believe AI will accelerate work by empowering people to be more creative and productive, while also delivering broad value to current and new industries that have yet to be imagined.” – Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

The GPT-4 custom model’s impact is already tangible in Japan’s tech-savvy landscape. Speak, a leading English learning application, has reported a remarkable 2.8x increase in the speed of tutor explanations, coupled with a significant 47% reduction in token cost. This translates to more dynamic and accessible learning experiences for users. The model’s imminent broader release through the API promises to extend these benefits to a wider array of businesses and services, setting a new standard for AI-assisted operations in Japan.

The advent of the GPT-4 custom model in Japan is just the beginning. As AI continues to evolve, it opens doors to addressing broader societal challenges such as rural depopulation and labor shortages. The integration of AI in various sectors, including government, education, and industry, paves the way for sustainable and inclusive growth. For those intrigued by the potential of AI and its applications, exploring career opportunities with OpenAI could be the next step in contributing to a future where artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The OpenAI press release also explains :

“Our new local presence also gets us closer to leading businesses like Daikin, Rakuten, and TOYOTA Connected who are using ChatGPT Enterprise to automate complex business processes, assist in data analysis, and optimize internal reporting. ChatGPT also helps accelerate the efforts of local governments, such as Yokosuka City, which is leveraging the technology to improve the efficiency of public services in Japan. Over the past year, the city has gradually provided ChatGPT access to almost all city employees, and 80% have reported increases in productivity. Now Yokosuka City has formed a network with 21 local governments—including the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the City of Kobe—to share best practices of ChatGPT use in government.”

For more information on the expansion of OpenAI to Asia with the opening of the new offices in Tokyo, Japan jump over to the official OpenAI blog.



